After several hours of deliberation, the McFarland School Board has approved middle and high school students to return to in-person learning by mid-February. The students have been learning from home since March due to COVID-19.
The decision comes just one week after the board voted to send grades three through five back to school, along with grades 4k-2, who have been back in schools since September.
All students will be operating under a hybrid in-person learning schedule, in which half of the students attend physical school in the morning and the other half attend in the afternoon.
Grades six through eight will transition into the new learning model between Feb. 16 and Feb. 19, with sixth graders starting on the 16th, seventh graders on the 18th, and eighth graders on the 19th.
Aaron Tarnutzer, principal of Indian Mound Middle School, said that students who refuse to respect COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, will not be allowed in school.
“If they really want to be back, they are going to show it to us,” Tarnutzer said.
High school students will follow suit shortly thereafter, heading back to physical schools on Feb. 22. Class sizes will be cut in half from standard numbers, with approximately 11 students per classroom.
McFarland High School Principal Jeffrey Finstad said families should be prepared for the new learning model to be much different from what they have experienced before.
“The teachers have legitimate anxiety, and we have to respect the world they are going to work in,” Finstad said. “This will not be the school we left in March.”
He also echoed Tarnutzer’s COVID-19 guideline compliance policy.
“If students can’t wear a mask, they can’t come to school; it’s pretty simple. If you can’t stay six feet apart, we can’t have you here,” Finstad said.
The school board vote was not unanimous. Board member Christine Pribbenow was the only one to vote no, citing what she believes to be an inequitable decision making process.
"What liability do we have to our kids of color," Pribbenow said. "We know that Latinx and Black students die at two times the rate, so why would we put them in that situation? We are liable for that."
The school board will meet again on Jan. 11.
