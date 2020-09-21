Quarterback Bart Starr guided the Green Bay Packers to five National Football League championships in the 1960s and victories in the first two Super Bowls.
After his death in 2019, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee is paying homage to Starr with the introduction of four new bobbleheads that are now on sale to the public.
The first features the Packers three legendary quarterbacks—Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, a trio that has helped bring the last seven championships to Green Bay.
The second features Starr crossing the goal line and scoring the winning touchdown in the 1967 NFL Championship Game, also known as the Ice Bowl.
The third features Starr sitting in a replica 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible, which he received for being named the first Super Bowl MVP.
The fourth has Starr dropping back to pass on a base that includes replicas of his five NFL championship rings with a plaque that lists his many accomplishments.
Phil Sklar, president and CEO of the museum, said Starr’s death influenced development of the new bobbleheads.
“When we looked at all the bobbleheads of Bart that had been produced prior to his passing, they were all pretty standard poses,” Sklar said. “There were none commemorating the Ice Bowl, his MVP or his career accomplishments, and there was also no bobblehead celebrating the three legendary quarterbacks that have brought the last 7 championships to Titletown—three individuals that have made Wisconsin their second home and really embraced and gave back to the communities in many ways while they played here and long after their careers. We think these four bobbleheads do an excellent job of celebrating Bart.”
Each bobblehead is individually numbered, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
The bobbleheads are $50 each with the triple bobblehead costing $85. The complete set of all four may be purchased for $225. There is an $8 shipping charge per order.
The Ice Bowl and MVP car bobbleheads are numbered to 1,967, the career accomplishments bobblehead is numbered to 2,019 and the triple quarterback bobblehead is numbered to 2,020.
“If we have any remaining, they will also be at the museum when we re-open hopefully later this month after a temporary closing for COVID-19,” Sklar said.
Starr played 16 years for the Packers, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, and is one of only six Green Bay players to have his jersey No. 15 retired.
Sklar said the new bobbleheads are the ultimate honor given to great athletes and other influential people.
“Bobbleheads are a great way to keep a person’s legacy alive. They are often passed down from generation to generation along with stories and videos of the player that increases their legend for generations that never had the opportunity to see them play in person,” he said.
The museum has close to 1,000 bobbleheads commemorating some of the country’s greatest athletes of past and present including members of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and the Bucks.
For more information, visit bobbleheadhall.com or the museum’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
