To the editor,
As the nation celebrates the week of May 4-8 as National Teacher Appreciation Week, this rare time in history can serve as a reminder that everyone is a teacher in their own right.
It’s always been a given that the schools can’t do it alone; likewise, parents and other caregivers can’t do it alone, either. School staff are now required to reach out to each student in a manner in which they have limited control over while parents, grandparents, caregivers are expected to do more.
The term “educational partnership between home and school” is now being played out. Knowing many of the stakeholders, this actual partnership will be strengthened to the benefit of all children, parents and school staff in the McFarland School District.
Thank you for what you’re doing to support the kids. I acknowledge, recognize and appreciate it.
Tom Mooney
Former teacher, principal, school board member
McFarland
