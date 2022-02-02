Feb. 3 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Sunday, Feb. 6: Distill my Heart event
Doundrins Distilling is holding a thrifting pop-up sale at 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a clothing pop-up, concessions and cocktails for sale.
Monday, Feb. 7: Cookie Decorating Class
Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation will hold a cookie decorating class on Monday Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. hosted by Laura Paffel of Pretty Killer Cookies. More information: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cottagegrove/Home.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Community Book Club
The Cottage Grove Community Book Club members will meet next on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at The 1855 Saloon & Grill in Cottage Grove. This month the novel is “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah’s novel about love, family and survival during The Great Depression. On March 9, the book is “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, a true story about a family’s journey with mental illness. This year’s titles can be found through the Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library at libraryfriendscgwi.org or call Kristi at (608) 839-5741.
McFarland
Feb. 1-28: For the love of reading Beanstack challenge
The E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for readers of all ages in the month of February through Beanstack, a library system virtual platform. Register on https://mcfarlandlibrary.beanstack.org or download the app. Create an account, register for challenges, log your reading time, and enter prize drawings. More information: 608-838-9030.
Saturday, Feb. 12: Learn to Curl
The Madison Curling Club is holding an outdoor curling lesson at Tenney Park, 402 N. Thornton Ave., in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the city of Madison website to sign up.
Monona
Jan. 29-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
Wednesday, Feb. 2: EDGER Listening Session
The Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold an Economic Development, Government and Education Roundtable (EDGER) listening session on Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. virtually. The event is hosted by Murphy Desmond S.C. and will feature updates from local government officials, local organizations and others.
Madison
Jan. 25-Feb. 15: Ojibwe storytelling series
The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating the Ojibwe storytelling traditions with a four-part virtual series on Tuesday evenings from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. More information: www.wisconsinhistory.org
Saturday, Feb. 5: Book sale
The Friends of Pinney Branch Library is hosting a book sale on Saturday, Feb 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the library, 516 Cottage Grove Road. “Beat the winter blahs with book bargain buys.” Funds benefit the library.
To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.