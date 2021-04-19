McFarland’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished third at the Jefferson Invitational on Tuesday, April 13.
Senior Ryan Olsen led the McFarland boys, placing sixth in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Freshman Leo Freedman (13th, 21:12), sophomore Max Andrew (15th, 21:29), freshman Lyon Hall (17th, 21:45) and senior Braden Everson (18th, 22:12) also scored for the Spartans, who finished with 69 points.
McFarland’s girls tallied 64 points, led by senior Lili Grossman in fourth place with a time of 22:16. Freshmen Emily Sprang (eighth, 23:13) and Elise Freeman (ninth, 23:19), sophomore Brielle Bruce (21st, 28:01) and freshman Annika Cheedle (22nd, 28:57) turned in McFarland’s other scores.
Whitewater High School will host the Rock Valley Conference meet today.
Team scores — boys: Evansville 27, Jefferson 34, McFarland 69
Team scores — girls: Evansville 39, Jefferson 56, McFarland 64, Rufus King 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.