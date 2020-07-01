The body of a missing boater was recovered by law enforcement the evening of Tuesday, June 30, three days after the man was reported missing.
At about 7:15 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement staff recovered a body from Lake Kegonsa. The Fish Camp boat launch in the Town of Dunn was briefly closed to allow DCSO detectives and crime scene personnel to conduct their investigation.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, several law enforcement units responded to Amundson Landing and Park, 3302 Quam Drive, in the Town of Dunn for a missing boater. An adult male jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface.
