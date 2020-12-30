I might as well turn myself in right now.
I am an absentee voter who is guilty of declaring myself “indefinitely confined” when I am not.
According to various lawyers for outgoing president Donald Trump, I have committed election fraud.
I am not alone. The number of “indefinitely confined” absentee voters rose from 72,000 last year to more than 250,000 this year – a 238% increase.
But I am particularly embarrassed by my crime because I am a former election inspector (that’s a poll worker), sworn to uphold the election laws of Wisconsin.
Here is how I began my descent into crime:
Last January, I broke my ankle.
Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz and I agreed that because of limited mobility, I should not work at the polls during the February and April elections last year.
“Don’t forget to request your absentee ballot!” she reminded me.
Well, I did forget until March 25. On that day, I scanned and uploaded both my and my husband’s driver’s licenses into my computer in anticipation of needing them to obtain ballots.
It was a laborious task that involved a fair amount of cursing because my printer-scanner-copier was on its deathbed and not cooperating.
But I got it done. Then I opened the online application for an absentee ballot and started filling it out.
At some point, the application asked if I wanted a one-time ballot or if I was “indefinitely confined,” in which case I would automatically received absentee ballots in the future.
I remember hesitating over the question. There was no definition of “indefinitely confined” on the ballot application. And we were in the midst of the COVID lockdown.
“Who knows how long this is gonna last?” I thought to myself, and I clicked “indefinitely confined.”
“Your application has been submitted,” the screen informed me.
“Hey, wait!” I said to my computer. “When do I submit my driver’s license?” Alas, my computer was silent as usual.
I then filled out an application for my husband’s absentee ballot, and the same thing happened. Having put no small amount of effort into uploading our licenses, I was somewhat peeved at not having to use them.
The next day, March 26, I read a news story in the Wisconsin State Journal that explained it.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell and the Milwaukee County clerk had decided that the term “indefinitely confined” could apply to anyone who wanted an absentee ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, the term had only applied to people who literally couldn’t get to the polls because of chronic illness, disability or hospitalization.
As I read the story, I thought, “Man, that could really open the door for election fraud.” So I decided to test the system.
I applied for an absentee ballot for my daughter. The application sailed through. A few days later, I received her ballot in the mail.
My daughter lives in Texas. She votes in Texas. Before that, she lived and voted in Florida. She hasn’t voted in Wisconsin since 2017 but she was still registered to vote here.
If the United States had a national voter registry, her ballot request would have been rejected because she had already voted in Texas.
In fact, Wisconsin and a couple dozen other states do share voter registration information on a voluntary basis, but Texas is not one of them.
If Wisconsin had required an ID on March 26, I could not have supplied it and her application would have been rejected.
But as soon as I clicked “indefinitely confined,” the ballot was en route.
I still have it.
So: My test proved that you could game the system. The Wisconsin Supreme Court recognized that on March 30, when they declared that fear of COVID alone was not enough for someone to be considered “indefinitely confined.”
The two county clerks dutifully retracted their earlier advice but by then the cat was out of the bag.
The Trump campaign lawyers and others think that I committed election fraud simply because I said I was “indefinitely confined” when I wasn’t.
I think that was an innocent mistake (and I can correct it with a simple phone call to the clerk’s office.)
I think a bigger problem is the ease with which I acquired a ballot for someone else.
It would be difficult to commit widespread voter fraud using my method. You’d have to have a whole lot of people willing to request illegal ballots in the names of people who moved away or died, and you’d have to know their birthdays.
And unless they had lived in your house, the ballot would be mailed to their previous address. You’d have to figure out how to get your cheating little mitts on it.
But Dan O’Donnell, who was a lawyer before becoming a conservative radio talk show host, testified in the State Capitol that he had heard of health care workers casting absentee ballots for patients mentally incapable of doing it themselves.
That might be a way to harvest enough ballots to be significant.
Under the U.S. Constitution, election laws are up to the states.
In Wisconsin, that means the Wisconsin Election Commission, a thoroughly dysfunctional body consisting of three Republicans and three Democrats. Every time they’re asked for a substantive ruling, they split 3-3.
Don’t expect any substantive election reform here. But they’ll probably vote unanimously to charge me now that I’ve publicly confessed.
