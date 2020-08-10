When Melanie Aust was younger, she learned some valuable lessons from her grandfather on ecology and conservation of natural resources.
“Whenever he saw a pop can on the side of the road, he would pull over and pick it up. Those little things in life stuck with me,” she said. “I wanted to help people realize the importance of nature and how we can make the world a better place.”
After earning her degree in environmental sciences from Iowa State University in 2019, Aust was hired to work for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa. She works in the Des Moines area, and spends her workday cleaning up litter, planting trees and other vegetation, and performing other ecological-related tasks. The job requires long hours, and it can be very physically demanding, but she said it is a stepping stone toward her goal of becoming a parks administrator or some other position with a focus on conservation.
Aust’s work ethic no doubt came from her participation in the McFarland High School girls tennis team, where she played varsity doubles for three years and reached the state tournament as a senior in 2014.
Her rise through the tennis ranks came not too long after she first picked up a tennis racket in the summer before her freshman year.
“I didn’t know how to play tennis very well in high school, but I just wanted to get to know people,” said Aust, who played on the varsity team at No. 2 doubles as sophomore with teammate Sabrina Fillmore.
After her freshman year, Aust spent the summer trying to improve on her game by going to the tennis court practically every day with Fillmore.
“We tried to be consistent and hit the ball harder. We just helped each other out,” Aust said.
She and Fillmore gradually improved, although they didn’t stay together as a team.
As a junior, Fillmore teamed up with Sarah Ali at No. 1 doubles while Aust’s new No. 2 doubles teammate was Raina Richardson. The duo finished the 2013 season with a record of 19-2.
In 2014, their senior year, Aust and Richardson were elevated to No. 1 doubles and ended the season with a record of 13-5 and earned a trip to the WIAA Division 2 girls state tennis tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the UW-Madison campus.
The duo defeated Sonya Morud and Allison Tollas of Ashland in the first round but was eliminated by Taylor Benard and Julia Veitinger of University School of Milwaukee in its next match.
Yet, achieving a spot in the state tournament was an exciting moment for Aust, who gave credit to head coach Julie Gaffney for helping her improve at tennis and develop confidence in herself.
“She drove you to become a better player. Her personality made you believe you wanted to be competitive and be the best you can be and not slack off,” Aust said. “She could push your buttons sometimes, but it was a lot of fun. She was a very good coach.”
Aust abandoned tennis after enrolling at Iowa State, although she now regrets not trying out for the university’s women’s tennis team or participating in the campus’ club tennis league.
Yet, she has recently returned to the game and teaches tennis to her colleagues at work and other friends.
“I missed it so much,” Aust said. “I realize now that tennis was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done.”
