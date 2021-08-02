New program could save McFarland residents money while reducing pollution to local waterways

Between summer storms, phosphorous pollution, and E-coli outbreaks, local waterways are facing a lot of environmental challenges this year.
Now, there's a new contaminate coming to light.
According to the United States Geographical Study (USGS), chloride, a main component of salt, has recently had an increased presence in local lakes and streams across the nation.
High levels of chloride in fresh waterways can be extremely toxic to many forms of aquatic life, a USGS online report confirms.
The report also states that high concentrations of chloride from salt can cause water to be, “unsuitable for drinking, irrigation, or other uses.”
But, McFarland residents might just have the power to help with that.
The village of McFarland recently launched a new program called Salt Savers, a partnership between the municipality and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) that aims to reduce the amount of chloride flowing from residential water systems into local fresh waterways.
Residents can get involved by taking MMSD’s ‘water softener self-screen’ test at www.madsewer.org/softenerscreen. The online screening process will prompt several questions about a resident’s water softener and at-home salt use to determine if the appliance is producing hazardous amounts of chloride.
Depending on a resident’s answers, the test may recommend that a resident have their softener “optimized” or fixed. The other possible recommendation is to have the softener completely taken out and replaced with a new one.
Emily Jones, a pollution prevention specialist with MMSD, said any water softener 15 years or older is typically recommended to be replaced.
Through the village’s partnership with MMSD, McFarland residents are eligible to receive a $75 rebate on water softener repairs and a $200 rebate on water softener replacements.
To have a water softener repaired or replaced and receive a rebate, residents can call any of the trained softener technicians listed on MMSD’s website, https://www.madsewer.org/SaltSavers.
According to Jones, just as important as understanding the ‘how’ of Salt Savers, is understanding the ‘why’ of the program.
“This is a great way for people to get involved in protecting water in their own homes,” said Jones.
McFarland Public Works Director Jim Hessling agrees, saying even if Salt Savers isn't the perfect solution, it’s well worth a shot.
“We still win when we try. You’ll never fail when you try, and this is a great learning opportunity,” said Hessling. “By participating in [Salt Savers], we help the environment, the district and ourselves. That’s always worth a try.”
Jones said the sewerage district selected McFarland as one if it’s three pilot areas for Salt Savers due to the “relatively small” population size and the village’s overall dedication to sustainability. The other two localities taking part in the program are the Town of Dunn and Pleasant Springs Sanitary District.
Once a “substantial” amount of data is collected through the three pilot areas, MMSD will then consider expanding Salt Savers to its remaining 23 service areas.
It’s imperative, Jones said, for those living in the greater Madison area to stop the spread of chloride at the source, because local water treatment plants can’t do it themselves.
“The treatment plant is really only designed to treat sewage, but it’s not designed to remove everything,” she said. “One of the things it’s not designed to remove is the chloride from salt.”
Once salt dissolves in water and goes down the drain, according to Jones, it passes straight through the treatment plant and flows directly into local rivers and streams.
“Almost everyone uses salt-based water softeners at home, and every time it recharges itself or regenerates, it sends chloride through the sewer system, to the plant, and it passes right through to the streams,” she said. “That’s why we’re taking this solution prevention approach with Salt Savers and trying to keep as much salt out of the sewer system as possible.”
MMSD could install technology at the water treatment plant that works to remove chloride from water that flows in from residential homes, but it would be “very costly,” Jones confirmed.
By using the Salt Savers program, it helps remove the toxin at the source, and saves McFarland residents a blow to the pocketbook, she said.
“This is a way that people can save a little money to fix an appliance that is going to need to be replaced in its lifespan anyway,” Jones said.
Hessling echoed that.
“If we can control and lower the amount of salt that goes through a wastewater plant on any given day with this pilot program, this will save our users money by not having to build very expensive wastewater treatment plant additions to handle salt removal,” Hessling said.