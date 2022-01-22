 Skip to main content

Letter to the editor: Protecting voting rights

Protecting voting rights

Democracy is fragile and under attack in the United States. These attacks are being carried out in legislative actions as well as violent protests. Under these circumstances, protection of the right to vote is more important than ever.

The very first bill the Democrat-led Congress submitted after President Biden became President was the For the People Act. It passed in the House, but Senate Republicans pressed for compromises. The new Senate bill that came out of this is called the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA). Despite the compromises, it includes much-needed, nation-wide election changes.

The FTVA protects and expands voting rights and election security through: automatic, online, and same-day voter registration; vote-by-mail and early voting; limiting voter roll purging and requiring purged voters to be notified within 48 hours; ending partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts;  requiring transparent, post-election audits with clearly defined rules and procedures; and a number of other measures.

The FTVA also reduces the influence of big money in our politics by: requiring dark money organizations that spend over $10,000 in elections to disclose their donors; upgrading online political spending transparency rules to ensure voters know who is paying for political advertisements; and strengthen oversight rules to ensure those who break our campaign finance laws are held accountable.

Recently the Wisconsin legislature has introduced proposed legislation that would make it harder to people to vote in upcoming elections. I encourage citizens in south central Wisconsin to urge their Senators and Representatives to support FTVA before the 2022 elections!

-Rolfe Nervig, McFarland resident

