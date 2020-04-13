On the heels of nearly helping the McFarland High School volleyball team win a state title, senior libero Erin Eggers has decided to continue playing the sport in college.
Eggers recently announced she has signed on to play at NCAA Division 3 St. Norbert College in De Pere.
“They are very strong in their conference, and I believe I will fit on their team well,” Eggers said. “I’ve met a bunch of my future teammates, and we got along great.”
The 2019 Green Knights finished 24-9 overall and 8-1 in the Midwest Conference under head coach B.J. Bryant, who will be entering his sixth season with the team next fall.
St. Norbert has qualified eight times for the NCAA Division 3 tournament.
Eggers plans to study marketing with a possible minor in psychology. She praised the influence of McFarland head volleyball coach Trish Fortune during her four years with the Spartans.
“Coach Fortune was a huge help with developing my skills these last few years, mainly in providing me the support I needed along with giving me repetition in the gym,” Eggers said. “Since starting my junior year as libero, she’s been very active with helping me contact colleges, and also giving me strong feedback. I’m super grateful for my high school years with Coach Fortune and I can’t wait to continue my volleyball career at St. Norbert.”
Eggers led the 2019 Spartans with 665 digs, and contributed 42 service aces and 58 assists. McFarland finished with an overall record of 37-4 and won the Rock Valley Conference after going 9-0 against league opponents.
The Spartans defeated Lakeside Lutheran in five sets in last fall’s WIAA Division 2 East Troy sectional final to advance to the state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay. McFarland defeated Bloomer 3-0 in the semifinal match, but lost the title match to Luxemburg-Casco 3-0.
Eggers, senior setter Lizzy Fortune and junior middle blocker Katie Hildebrandt were selected to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team.
