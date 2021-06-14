McFarland boys tennis ends season with sixth-place finish at sectionals

The Spartan tennis season came to a close at the WIAA Division 2 boys tennis sectional meet at East Troy on Wednesday, June 9.
McFarland finished in sixth place with a total team score of 16 points. In No. 1 singles, Elias Pederson fell to Dayne Lindow (24-2) 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Ben Pimental was defeated in the No. 4 singles semifinals 6-1, 6-0 to state qualifier Matthew Rathmun of Catholic Memorial.
In the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals, David Templeton and Carter Synder also lost to eventual state qualifiers, Chase Korb and Nate Carson of Catholic Memorial 6-1, 6-1.
Team scores: Catholic Memorial 47, Madison Edgewood 40, East Troy 34, Viroqua 25, Watertown Luther Prep 17, McFarland 16, Edgerton 8, Whitewater 8, Monroe 6, Jefferson 4, Delavan-Darien 2, University Lake School 2, Mauston 0