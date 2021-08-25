McFarland volleyball ready to make another postseason run

Avery Pennekamp
Senior Avery Pennekamp returns for another season at outside hitter for McFarland.
After reaching the state tournament in 2019 and in the alternate-fall 2020 season, the McFarland Spartans volleyball team returns to the court poised to make another run.
“I have a group of varsity players that are very passionate about volleyball, love to win and be with each other,” said McFarland head coach Trish Fortune.
Last season, McFarland went 11-4 before losing to Appleton North 3-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Semifinal. Playing for the Spartans again this year will be seniors Avery Pennekamp, Maddy Fortune and Hannah Rounds, who were all selected to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. The trio have been chosen as captains for the upcoming season.
“The impressive thing about them is that they don’t settle, they always want to get better and make everyone else better. They are leaders on and off the court,” said Fortune.
Fortune also expects solid performances from junior Gwen Crull, senior Holly Casucci and sophomore Ainsley Pennekamp.
“Gwen Crull has worked really hard in our short off season. She has a high reach, terminates the ball hard, and reads well defensively,” said Fortune.
Fortune, who has led the Spartans to a .500 record or better for the past decade, returns for her 20th season as McFarland head coach.
“I have been lucky to have great assistants and players that are as passionate about the game as I am,” said Fortune. “I enjoy the players and we have a lot of fun in the gym while working hard and improving.”
The varsity lineup consists of a blend of seniors, juniors and sophomores. Holly Casucci, Chloe Goecks, Maddy Fortune, Avery Pennekamp and Hannah Rounds make up the senior class. The juniors are Maggie Paulios, Gwen Crull, Behla Smith, Kylie Fernan and Molly Waerzegger. Katelin Eggers, Ava Dean and Ainsley Pennekamp make up the sophomore class.
McFarland opens the season at the UW-Whitewater Invitational on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.