Thoughts on the lives we touch

This past weekend, I attended the funeral of a friend and teacher from one of my past districts. The service was held in the school’s gymnasium and the space was packed with people who wanted to let his family members know how much this person had meant to them and how he had impacted their lives. As I listened to the speakers, it struck me what an impact not only this teacher, but all of us have on the people we meet and associated with each day. As I reflected upon this person’s life, I came to realize that the length of our lives should not be measured in years, but rather by the people we have impacted in a positive way during our lifetime.
As I look back, I can think of many people who had a profound impact on my life. The first would be my parents. They instilled in me the importance of working together with others to accomplish what needed to be done each day. They also let me know that nothing was beyond my grasp, if only I was willing to work long and hard enough to get it. I remember my seventh grade social studies teacher who took an active interest in me as a person and spent time talking with me about my future and what he felt the future held for me. I think of my high school English teacher who felt that it was important for his students to learn how to debate both sides of a question and taught us to look at issues from different points of view. I learned many life lessons from my coaches who always knew how to get just a little bit more out of me, even after I thought I had given it my all. I remember the bus driver who not only brought me to and from school each day, but also drove the bus to many of my co-curricular events. He took the time to comment on how I had run a race or wrestled and he let me know that people were watching and supporting me at each of my events. I have very fond thoughts of the custodians who worked hard to keep our buildings clean and always took time to congratulate us on our accomplishments and lend an encouraging word during some of my difficult times. Finally, I remember the school nutrition staff who took a special interest in each of us and knew our life situations. Food service rules were not so strict back then and the staff always made sure that the individuals who needed just a little bit more got the nutrition they needed for the day. Unfortunately, during my school career the individuals who did not seem to impact my life as much were the administrators – I don’t have any negative thoughts or feelings about them – but I never got to know them and I don’t know that they ever got to know me.
After thinking about the many lives that were touched by my friend and colleague, I wondered whose lives I have touched during my career. I remember the letter I received from one of my students letting me know that I was her inspiration to become an English teacher. I remember the kind words that individuals spoke at the end of my career. But one of my most emotional moments came when one of my elementary students found out that I was going to be retiring and started crying in the hallway because they didn’t want me to leave and wanted me to stay in the district.
I know that each and every one of you are having a tremendous impact on others. You have created relationships with individuals and have been their rock to lean on during the difficult times and a person to laugh with during the good times. You are the encourager who sees the best in people and will go to any length to help someone succeed. You make a difference because you truly care for the people you meet and want to make this school and community the very best place to live and learn. You are having an impact on many people without ever being aware of this impact.
I want to thank all staff, Board and community members for the positive impact each of you have on the individuals you come in contact with each day. You will never know how great an impact you have had on others because your impact is much like a rock thrown in a pond that continues to send out ripples in all directions. Reflect on the impact that you have had on others and the impact you will continue to have each and every day from this point forward.