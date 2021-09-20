Student: McFarland High School senior Jack O’Connor
Parents: John and Sandy O’Connor
Extracurricular activities: Swimming, Link Crew, Model UN, National Honor Society, and ultimate frisbee.
Honors: Academic letter, three athletic letters, and President of NHS
Future plans after high school: Go to Winona State University to study data science.
Nominated by: Penny Thompson, School to Career Coordinator and Beth Canfield, Counselor
Comments from nominators:
“Jack O’Connor is an exceptional young man. I have enjoyed working with him on his journey to securing a position as an IT apprentice. Jack is mature, polite, dependable, and a growing young professional. I appreciated his thoughtful approach to following up with employment opportunities and he has demonstrated gratitude to me and prospective employers.”
“Jack is actively involved in a variety of activities in high school including Link Crew where he mentors freshmen as they transition to high school. Outside of that, he is an exceptional student while balancing athletics and a youth apprenticeship with Envision IT. He is a wonderful role model for our younger students and I’ve never seen anything but kindness as he interacts with peers, teachers and the community. Jack is an exceptional representative for Senior of the Month for the McFarland Optimist Club.”
