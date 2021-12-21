Offers go here

Dec. 23-31 Senior Menus

  • 1 min to read

McFarland Senior Outreach

Thursday, Dec. 23

Meal sites closed

Friday, Dec. 24

Meal Sites closed

Monday, Dec. 27

Fish sandwich: breaded fillet, WW bun, cheese (NAS to omit), tartar sauce

Yams

Peas

Pears

Frosted chocolate banana cake

MO — Hummus wrap

NCS — banana

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Rstc Tom bean soup

WW dinner roll/butter

Caesar salad: lettuce, shaved parm. (NAS to omit), homemade WW croutons, Caesar dressing

Pineapple

Strawberry Jell-o

MO — Veggie bean soup

NCS — SF Jell-o

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Bone-in BBQ chicken

Baked potato

WW bread

Butter

Banana

Apple Crisp

MO — BBQ veggie chicken

NCS — Spiced apples

Thursday, Dec. 30

Traditional meatloaf

Baked potato casserole

Broccoli

White bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO — Veggie meatballs

NCS — n/a

Friday, Dec. 31

Meal sites closed

Colonial Club

Thursday, Dec. 23

Pork loin/gravy

Cubed potatoes

Squash

Wheat dinner roll

Sliced apples

MO — Veggie lasagna

Friday, Dec. 24

Closed

Monday, Dec. 27

Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Chili with beans

Lettuce salad

Corn muffin

Peaches

Yogurt

MO: no meat chili

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chicken parmesan

Pasta

Green beans

Garlic bread

Blueberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Pasta/beans

Friday, Dec. 31

Closed

