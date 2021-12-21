Dec. 23-31 Senior Menus Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Dec 21, 2021 45 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McFarland Senior OutreachThursday, Dec. 23Meal sites closedFriday, Dec. 24Meal Sites closedMonday, Dec. 27Fish sandwich: breaded fillet, WW bun, cheese (NAS to omit), tartar sauceYamsPeasPearsFrosted chocolate banana cakeMO — Hummus wrapNCS — bananaTuesday, Dec. 28Rstc Tom bean soupWW dinner roll/butterCaesar salad: lettuce, shaved parm. (NAS to omit), homemade WW croutons, Caesar dressingPineappleStrawberry Jell-oMO — Veggie bean soupNCS — SF Jell-oWednesday, Dec. 29Bone-in BBQ chickenBaked potatoWW breadButterBananaApple CrispMO — BBQ veggie chickenNCS — Spiced applesThursday, Dec. 30Traditional meatloafBaked potato casseroleBroccoliWhite bread/butterChunky applesauceMO — Veggie meatballsNCS — n/aFriday, Dec. 31Meal sites closedColonial ClubThursday, Dec. 23Pork loin/gravyCubed potatoesSquashWheat dinner rollSliced applesMO — Veggie lasagnaFriday, Dec. 24ClosedMonday, Dec. 27ClosedTuesday, Dec. 28Chili with beansLettuce saladCorn muffinPeachesYogurtMO: no meat chiliWednesday, Dec. 29Chicken parmesanPastaGreen beansGarlic breadBlueberriesFrosted cupcakeMO: Pasta/beansFriday, Dec. 31Closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you