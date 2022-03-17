WIAA approves potential move to McFarland to the Badger Conference; vote will be in April

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved two conference realignment plans at its March meeting, one of which would move McFarland to a new conference.
The board approved two conference realignment plans advanced by the Conference Realignment Task Force Committee. The first was submitted by Monroe and Delavan-Darien. The plan impacts the existing Badger, Big 8, Southern Lakes and Rock Valley conferences. McFarland will move to the Badger Conference from the Rock Valley Conference; Monroe moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Badger Conference; Beloit Memorial moves to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big 8 Conference; and Delavan-Darien moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Southern Lakes Conference.
The second realignment proposal approved by the board combined plans from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep, which impacts schools from the existing Midwest Classic and Capitol conferences. The plan adds Kingdom Prep Lutheran to the Midwest Classic Conference and moves Watertown Luther Prep to the Midwest Classic Conference from the Capitol Conference.
The board rejected a third realignment plan proposed by Berlin and Ripon, and then sent back to the committee that would have created a 13-team conference by combining the East Central and South Central Conferences. The schools directly impacted are Berlin, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Plymouth, Ripon, Waupun and Winneconne from the East Central Conference and Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells from the South Central Conference.
The board also changed language in its constitution. One would clarify that when existing school districts expand to create a new stand-alone high school, they will not be subject to the probationary period. The second would make the penalty for withdrawal from a conference to be uniform for all sports for two years. The third would clarify that co-ops for football shall meet an Oct. 1 deadline in conjunction with the football-only conference realignment timeline.
The board approved the executive staff recommendation to make the use of the COVID Symptom Checklist optional for member schools. In addition, the board requested that the executive staff create a proposal for reporting school enrollment numbers in an efficient, effective and consistent manner that provides guidelines as to which students are to be included in the count.
Among the topics discussed included a review of a number of membership related topics, including the continued efforts to recruit and retain licensed officials, postseason video streaming applications, an update on the committee reviewing the possibility of adding lacrosse as a WIAA-sponsored sport for boys and girls and an introduction to the possibility of adding middle-level Tournament Series or culminating events.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 45 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.