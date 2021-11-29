Thoughts on Thanksgiving

This is the time of year when we look back over the past year and give thanks for its many blessings. Even though this year has continued to be filled with many challenges because of the COVID-19 virus, it has also been filled with many blessings and reasons to be thankful.
As I look back over the past year, I am grateful for many things. First and foremost is to be part of such a wonderful and supportive school district and community. I truly enjoy being a part of the McFarland School District. Each day I get the opportunity to work with a fine staff that wants the best for all of our students.
I am also grateful that as a school district, we have the ability and opportunity this year to have in-person instruction for all of our students at all grade levels. Last year at this time, this was one of our biggest hopes. Even though, I only get to see partial faces during the day and do not get to give the hugs and high fives that I would like to give, I do get the opportunity to see students actively engaged in their learning at all grade levels. What I see gives me a tremendous sense of hope and encouragement for the future.
I am so thankful for being able to work with a tremendous School Board that has been supportive of me and my ideas since my very first day and for a staff that does whatever is necessary to provide the best education possible for our students. The administrators, teachers, educational assistants, administrative assistants, custodians, cooks and bus drivers take the time each day to help students in a variety of ways – one of the best is by showing students that they are special and that we believe in them and their potential.
I also get to be around a great student body where our students of all ages are friendly, courteous and respectful. We have some very talented students, who show great talents academically, athletically and through the fine arts. This was highlighted this year, by the tremendous accomplishments of many of our athletes and the recent performance of the theatrical production of the “Addams Family”.
Finally, I am grateful for the overwhelming support and flexibility the community has shown to the school district. As I go to the various buildings, I am always amazed and impressed by the wonderful facilities that are available to our staff, students and community. As a past drama director, the performing arts center is truly an amazing structure – one that I wish I would have had when I was working with the students in Barneveld putting on productions like “Arsenic and Old Lace”.
As the month of December approaches, the Board of Education will be focusing on the hiring of a new superintendent and also working on their five-year strategic plan. It will be a busy month, but one that will bear lasting results for the school district. I want to thank everyone who provided input to Board on these two topics by completing the survey – your opinions and thoughts matter. We are certainly blessed to have so many people working to help others in so many ways. The kindness and generosity of others is always something we can be thankful for each day.
I hope each and every one of you have a Happy Thanksgiving and find some time to reflect on your past year and dream about the future possibilities of 2022 and all the years to come.