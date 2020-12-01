Jessica Udell, a seventh grader at Indian Mound Middle School (IMMS) in McFarland was the local winner of the 2020 Lions International Peace Poster Contest, and has advanced to state competition after another first-place finish at the district level.
The McFarland contest is the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition provided by the McFarland Lions Club.
After winning the local contest, Udell’s poster placed first in a district competition and moves on to the state level. Winners from state advance to the national level for a spot at the international contest.
Udell’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 33rd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Club International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of bringing peace to young people everywhere.
This year’s theme “Peace Through Service,” provided a wonderful opportunity to promote peace, tolerance, and international understanding. It encouraged young people, ages 11-13 to think about peace, creatively express what it means to them and share their unique visions with the world.
When interviewed and photographed outside her home, Jessica shared the following thoughts about her vision:
“We must care for the earth and its inhabitants. Spread love, help the less fortunate, care for the environment and all creatures. Love, kindness and compassion unite people and promote world peace.”
The poster was selected by a panel of judges consisting of middle school staff and McFarland Lion members, viewing each of the 17 local poster entries virtually. The judges considered each entry based on originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme, “Peace Through Service.”
Each entry is the work of one student, all media is accepted, except that three dimensional entries are not allowed. Brooke Deshong’s poster was judged a close runner-up in the voting.
“These sixth and seventh grade students have depicted important ideas about service in their peace poster entries,” McFarland Lions Club President Jim Klubertanz said. “As our Lions Club has several service oriented projects, I’m glad our club is providing them and opportunity to share their visions.”
Each student entering the local Peace Poster Contest will receive a certificate of achievement for their entry by the McFarland Lions Club. The McFarland Club thanks art teacher Sandra Schoen for facilitating the contest with IMMS sixth and seventh grade staff support.
The Lions Club hopes Jessica’s vision of “Peace Through Service” inspires others in her school and throughout Wisconsin.
In addition to Udell’s and Deshong’s posters the following 15 students participated in the contest: Ava Dresang, Colette Foster, Lydia Foster, Brady Grogan, McKenna Headly, Keelyn Hensgen, Kate Mischnick, Owen Rose, Paitin Sturmer, Alaina Styer, Olivia Villarreal, Bailey Wagner, Annabel Willenbucher, Hayden Willenbucher, and Savannah Wise.
