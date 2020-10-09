MedDrop box
The McFarland MedDrop box is now in its new location inside the first set of doors of the Village Hall.

 By Jacob Swanson jswanson@hngnews.com

If you have old medicine that needs to be disposed of, the Village of McFarland wants to urge people to use the McFarland MedDrop box, now in its new location inside the first set of doors of the Village Hall.

Village Hall is closed, but the front doors allow access to the drop box 24/7.

Due to the new location of the MedDrop, all utility payments, absentee ballots, correspondence, applications, and other payments/paperwork should be placed in a new outdoor drop box on the west side of the Village Hall parking lot.

