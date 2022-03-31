Bike rodeo, community service day return this year

Members of the United Church of Christ mission team Jason Chapman (left) and Gabe Lemke (right) build a new compost garden bed at the McFarland Community Garden using cardboard, compost and hay in 2014.
April 23 will be a busy day in McFarland, with the return of the annual Bike Rodeo and Community Service Day.
Community Service Day
The village of McFarland will hold its 13th-annual Community Service Day on April 23, volunteer program lead Katie Gletty-Syoen told the McFarland Village Board this week.
The annual event is held in honor of Earth Day on April 22, and National Volunteer Week running April 17-23. The event was cancelled in 2020, and scaled back in 2021 due to COVID-19, Gletty-Syoen said, but will return full-force this year.
The village is asking local residents to consider volunteering their time on Saturday, April 23 on a variety of projects to serve their community, focusing on village parks, natural areas and public spaces.
Some of those projects will include cleaning area waterways via kayak or canoe, picking up trash in parks and along streets, flipping compost and distributing hay at the McFarland Community Garden, washing police vehicles, clearing brush from natural areas, distributing wood chips at the McFarland Youth Center, raking leaves at local cemeteries and other projects.
Individuals, families, youth groups and service organizations are all encouraged to participate. Almost all activities will be youth-appropriate, Gletty-Syoen said.
Participants can stop by the McFarland Municipal Center that morning, to pick up clean-up supplies, register for a raffle and grab a donut. There will also be electronics recycling and construction material collection at the municipal center for donations.