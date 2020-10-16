WPS Health Solutions announced a $20,000 donation to the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based nonprofit organization that works to eliminate health disparities impacting African American women and their families. The gift will support the Foundation’s health and wellness education and heart disease prevention efforts.
WPS Health Solutions has a long history of investment in local efforts that build strong, healthy communities. The Madison-based company has nearly 4,000 team members throughout much of the United Sates, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri and Virginia.
“In considering our giving priorities this year, WPS chose to support the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness based on its strong record of work and leadership to improve Black women’s health outcomes, and to drive health equity in Wisconsin where racial disparities are among the highest in the nation,” said Scott Kowalski, WPS Health Solutions executive vice president of marketing and communications.
Established in 2012, The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness engages and supports over 5,000 women and girls each year to build healthier lives through education, outreach, support circles, powerful partnerships, and by influencing systemic change. The organization has gained statewide and national recognition for its advocacy to advance Black women’s well-being as a public health priority.
“We are honored and excited that WPS chose us as one of its giving partners and at this crucial time where the need is so great,” says Foundation CEO and President Lisa Peyton-Caire. “As we confront long-standing health disparities compounded by COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Black women and families here in Wisconsin and across the nation, never has it been more urgent to support Black women to live their healthiest lives. We look forward to the powerful impacts we will make with WPS’ generous support.”
About WPS Health Solutions
Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions) is a nationally regarded government contractor and a leading Wisconsin not-for-profit health insurer. The WPS Health Insurance division offers affordable health plans and benefits administration. The WPS Government Health Administrators division administers Part A and B Medicare benefits for millions of seniors in multiple states, and the WPS Military and Veterans Health division serves millions more members who are active in the U.S. military, veterans, and their families. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation has been based in Madison, Wis., for nearly 75 years. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.
About The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness
Established in June 2012, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization committed to mobilizing African American women to pursue and sustain mind-body-spirit wellness, and to raise the visibility and support of Black women’s health as a community and public health priority. To learn more, please visit ffbww.org.
