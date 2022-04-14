 Skip to main content
April 14-22 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, April 14

Chicken ranch salad (lettuce, celery, tomato, carrots, croutons, dressing)

Mandarin oranges

Muffin

Ice cream

MO: No meat, add beans

Friday, April 15

Breaded fish sandwich

Wheat bun

Baby red potatoes

California blend veggies

Watermelon

Pudding

MO: Cheese sandwich

Monday, April 18

Brat

Wheat bun

German potato salad

Baked beans

Fresh fruit

Mini danish

MO: Veggie sausage

Tuesday, April 19

Cabbage roll

Mashed potatoes

Carrots

Wheat roll

Melon

Lemon bar

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, April 20

BBQ pulled pork

Wheat bun

Coleslaw

Baked beans

Applesauce

Sherbet

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, April 21

Pineapple glazed ham

Rice mix

Five-way veggies

Wheat bread

Mandarin oranges

MO: Veggie patty

Friday, April 22

Grilled chicken apple salad (romaine, cheese, cranberries)

Almonds

Dinner roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, April 14

Traditional meatloaf

Baked potato casserole

Broccoli

bread/butter

Chunky applesauce

MO: Garden wrap

NCS: n/a

Friday, April 15

Lemon dill baked fish

Tartar sauce

Baked potato

Sour cream

Coleslaw

bread/butter

Marble loaf cake

MO: Egg salad

NCS: SF Jello

Monday, April 18

Chicken a la King

Brown rice

Capri blend

Broccoli salad

Fruit cocktail

Chocolate chip cookie bar

MO: Soy a la King

NCS: SF Pudding

Tuesday, April 19

Meat sauce

Spaghetti noodles

Carrots

Mixed green salad

Peaches

Brownie

MO: Marinara with soy

NCS: SF jello

SALAD OPTION: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, April 20

Italian sausage

Coney bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed tomatoes

Mandarin oranges

Vanilla ice cream cup

NAS: Chicken breast

MO: Multigrain burger

NCS: SF Ice cream

Thursday, April 21

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Glazed lemon loaf cake

MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole

NCS: SF Cookie

Friday, April 22

Meatballs/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Vanilla pudding cup

NAS: no gravy

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF Pudding

