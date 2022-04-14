April 14-22 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, April 14
Chicken ranch salad (lettuce, celery, tomato, carrots, croutons, dressing)
Mandarin oranges
Muffin
Ice cream
MO: No meat, add beans
Friday, April 15
Breaded fish sandwich
Wheat bun
Baby red potatoes
California blend veggies
Watermelon
Pudding
MO: Cheese sandwich
Monday, April 18
Brat
Wheat bun
German potato salad
Baked beans
Fresh fruit
Mini danish
MO: Veggie sausage
Tuesday, April 19
Cabbage roll
Mashed potatoes
Carrots
Wheat roll
Melon
Lemon bar
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, April 20
BBQ pulled pork
Wheat bun
Coleslaw
Baked beans
Applesauce
Sherbet
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, April 21
Pineapple glazed ham
Rice mix
Five-way veggies
Wheat bread
Mandarin oranges
MO: Veggie patty
Friday, April 22
Grilled chicken apple salad (romaine, cheese, cranberries)
Almonds
Dinner roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: No meat, add egg
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, April 14
Traditional meatloaf
Baked potato casserole
Broccoli
bread/butter
Chunky applesauce
MO: Garden wrap
NCS: n/a
Friday, April 15
Lemon dill baked fish
Tartar sauce
Baked potato
Sour cream
Coleslaw
bread/butter
Marble loaf cake
MO: Egg salad
NCS: SF Jello
Monday, April 18
Chicken a la King
Brown rice
Capri blend
Broccoli salad
Fruit cocktail
Chocolate chip cookie bar
MO: Soy a la King
NCS: SF Pudding
Tuesday, April 19
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrots
Mixed green salad
Peaches
Brownie
MO: Marinara with soy
NCS: SF jello
SALAD OPTION: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, April 20
Italian sausage
Coney bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed tomatoes
Mandarin oranges
Vanilla ice cream cup
NAS: Chicken breast
MO: Multigrain burger
NCS: SF Ice cream
Thursday, April 21
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Glazed lemon loaf cake
MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole
NCS: SF Cookie
Friday, April 22
Meatballs/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Vanilla pudding cup
NAS: no gravy
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF Pudding