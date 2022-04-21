April 21 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, April 23: Plant sale
There will be a budget-friendly plant sale at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive Suite E, on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling house plants, and accessories.
Sunday, April 24: Volleyball fundraiser
Oakstone will be holding a volleyball fundraiser on Sunday, April 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 304 Commerce Parkway, to benefit The Miracle League of Dane County.
Monona
Thursday, April 21: Home Safety Night
The Monona Police Department and Madison Area Crime Stoppers are holding a Home Safety Night on April 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Monona Public Library on Nichols Road.
Sunday, April 24: NerfMania
Monona parks and recreation is holding an activity day on Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Winnequah Skate Park, 1012 Nichols Road. Children can bring their own nerf blasters, and play laser tag in the park.
April 28-30: Dean House Porch Sale
The annual Dean House porch sale will be April 28, 29 and 30 at 4718 Monona Dr. and East Dean Ave. The sale runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, April 30: Dash for Down Syndrome
GiGi’s Playhouse, a nonprofit devoted to raising awareness and acceptance for people with Down syndrome, will hold a 5K fun rune, one mile walk and a kids dash on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Winnequah Park, 5301 Healy Lane. There will be a small family festival following the run, at 10:30 a.m., with a DJ, photo booth, yard games, beer tent, food trucks and other activities.
Saturday, April 30: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten
The Monona Public Library is holding a kick-off event for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the library on Nichols Road. There will be games, and guests from the Aldo Leopold Nature Center with activities.
McFarland
Thursday, April 21: Cemetery meeting
The McFarland Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 21st at 7:00 PM online. Any cemetery plot or columbarium niche owners are welcome to attend. Committee updates and nominations for board leadership positions will be discussed. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/95209069484?pwd=ZzBVUndQN3FXVFltV0poRWpRenZWdz09. Password: 1234
Saturday, April 23: Food Drive
The McFarland Lions Club is holding a spring food drive to benefit the McFarland Food Pantry on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the food pantry, 5404 Anthony Street. Products especially needed right now are chicken broth, beef gravy, canned fruit, hamburger or tuna helper, dish soap, shampoo and conditioner.
Saturday, April 23: Youth bookstore
The McFarland Optimist Club is holding a free youth book store and book drive on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5114 Farwell Street. Families can collect free books at the book store, or donate books.
Saturday, April 23: Bike Rodeo
The McFarland Optimist Club and McFarland police department are hosting the annual Bike Rodeo on April 23 from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee Street. Families can bring youth bikes to the library for tune-ups, collect free helmets, and enter to win a new bike.
Sunday, April 24: Watercolor tulip painting
Farwell Gallery, 4721 Farwell Street Suite B, is holding a watercolor painting workshop on April 24 at 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Stone Cold Country
The band Stone Cold Country will perform at the McFarland American Legion Post 534 on Saturday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 4911 Burma Road.
Madison
Saturday, April 23: The Rent Event
There will be a celebration of Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit working to reduce trauma and promote healing for children who experience abuse, is holding a 23rd-anniversary celebration at the Goodman Community Center on April 23. Event includes a live auction, raffles, food and beverages and music.
