May 19-27 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, May 19

Philly cheese steak sandwich

Sautéed peppers/onions/mushrooms

Pea salad

Pineapple

Taffy apple salad

MO: Cheese sandwich

Friday, May 20

Turkey salad (lettuce, turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots, black beans)

Italian dressing

Muffin

Banana

MO: No meat

Monday, May 23

Pot roast

Parsley potatoes

Green beans

Wheat dinner roll

Fruit crisp

MO: Veggie patty

Tuesday, May 24

Parmesan tilapia

Baked potatoes

Carrots

Multi-grain bread

Fruit salad

Pudding

MO: Red beans/rice

Wednesday, May 25

Egg salad

Croissant

Spinach/romaine salad/ranch dressing

Fruit medley

Sherbet

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, May 26

Sloppy Joe

Wheat bun

Baked beans

Potato wedges

Fruit cup

Cake

MO: Cheese sandwich

Friday, May 27

Chef salad (lettuce, veggies, meat, cheese, egg, croutons, French dressing)

Nutri-grain bar

Orange wedges

Frozen yogurt

MO: No meat, extra egg/cheese

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, May 19

Meat sauce

Spaghetti noodles

Carrot coins

Mixed green salad

Peaches

Brownie

MO: Marinara sauce

NCS: SF pudding

Friday, May 20

Pork loin/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Peas

Bread/butter

Mandarin oranges

Apple crisp

MO: Garden wrap

NCS: Spiced apples

Monday, May 23

Cheeseburger (beef patty, bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Calico beans

Potato salad

Fruit cocktail

Lemon Italian ice

MO: BBQ garden burger

NCS: SF ice cream

NAS: Omit cheese

Tuesday, May 24

Bone-in BBQ chicken

Baked sweet potato

Bread/butter

Banana

Ambrosia

MO: BBQ veggie chicken

NCS: Pineapple tidbits

SALAD OPTION: Chicken salad

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, May 25

Meatballs, marinara and penne

Broccoli salad

Banana

Cheesecake brownie

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF pudding

Thursday, May 26

Tuna salad on lettuce

Sicilian pasta salad

Creamy corn salad

Fruit cup

Cinnamon swirl loaf cake

MO: Egg salad

NCS: Cinnamon pears

Friday, May 27

Chicken/gravy

White bread

Carrot coins

Green beans

Pineapple

Strawberry jello

MO: Veggie chicken/gravy

NCS: SF jello

