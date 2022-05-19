May 19-27 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, May 19
Philly cheese steak sandwich
Sautéed peppers/onions/mushrooms
Pea salad
Pineapple
Taffy apple salad
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, May 20
Turkey salad (lettuce, turkey, cranberries, egg, onion, cheese, carrots, black beans)
Italian dressing
Muffin
Banana
MO: No meat
Monday, May 23
Pot roast
Parsley potatoes
Green beans
Wheat dinner roll
Fruit crisp
MO: Veggie patty
Tuesday, May 24
Parmesan tilapia
Baked potatoes
Carrots
Multi-grain bread
Fruit salad
Pudding
MO: Red beans/rice
Wednesday, May 25
Egg salad
Croissant
Spinach/romaine salad/ranch dressing
Fruit medley
Sherbet
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, May 26
Sloppy Joe
Wheat bun
Baked beans
Potato wedges
Fruit cup
Cake
MO: Cheese sandwich
Friday, May 27
Chef salad (lettuce, veggies, meat, cheese, egg, croutons, French dressing)
Nutri-grain bar
Orange wedges
Frozen yogurt
MO: No meat, extra egg/cheese
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, May 19
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Carrot coins
Mixed green salad
Peaches
Brownie
MO: Marinara sauce
NCS: SF pudding
Friday, May 20
Pork loin/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Peas
Bread/butter
Mandarin oranges
Apple crisp
MO: Garden wrap
NCS: Spiced apples
Monday, May 23
Cheeseburger (beef patty, bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato)
Calico beans
Potato salad
Fruit cocktail
Lemon Italian ice
MO: BBQ garden burger
NCS: SF ice cream
NAS: Omit cheese
Tuesday, May 24
Bone-in BBQ chicken
Baked sweet potato
Bread/butter
Banana
Ambrosia
MO: BBQ veggie chicken
NCS: Pineapple tidbits
SALAD OPTION: Chicken salad
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, May 25
Meatballs, marinara and penne
Broccoli salad
Banana
Cheesecake brownie
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF pudding
Thursday, May 26
Tuna salad on lettuce
Sicilian pasta salad
Creamy corn salad
Fruit cup
Cinnamon swirl loaf cake
MO: Egg salad
NCS: Cinnamon pears
Friday, May 27
Chicken/gravy
White bread
Carrot coins
Green beans
Pineapple
Strawberry jello
MO: Veggie chicken/gravy
NCS: SF jello