At its meeting on Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors recognized Dane County employees who have worked for the county for 25 years.
A total of 53 employees that have reached 25 years of service for Dane County were honored. Among those honored were the following: Krista Ewers-Hayes, John Nelson and Michael Boehm of Cottage Grove, Traci Roberts and Rhonda Voigt of Monona, Shirley Kaltenberg and Arlyn Halvorson, McFarland.
“I am honored to be a part of this special recognition,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “We have hard-working, dedicated employees serving throughout Dane County. I want to share my congratulations and gratitude for the employees we are recognizing tonight.”
Dane County currently has 2,423 full-time employees, 275 of which have reached at least 25 years of service.
“This has been a tough year. We are fortunate to have such a talented workforce that has worked tirelessly to continue to provide the best service possible to the residents of Dane County,” said Eicher.
