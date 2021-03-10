At its meeting on Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors recognized Dane County employees who have worked for the county for 25 years.

Traci Roberts.jpg

Traci Roberts
Rhonda Voigt.jpg

Rhonda Voigt

A total of 53 employees that have reached 25 years of service for Dane County were honored. Among those honored were the following: Krista Ewers-Hayes, John Nelson and Michael Boehm of Cottage Grove, Traci Roberts and Rhonda Voigt of Monona, Shirley Kaltenberg and Arlyn Halvorson, McFarland.

“I am honored to be a part of this special recognition,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “We have hard-working, dedicated employees serving throughout Dane County. I want to share my congratulations and gratitude for the employees we are recognizing tonight.”

Dane County currently has 2,423 full-time employees, 275 of which have reached at least 25 years of service.

“This has been a tough year. We are fortunate to have such a talented workforce that has worked tirelessly to continue to provide the best service possible to the residents of Dane County,” said Eicher.

