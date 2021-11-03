McFarland School District seeks public input on future superintendent

The McFarland School District is seeking public input on the qualities of a future superintendent.
District administrators are seeking feedback on a future superintendent from parents, families and community members, through a survey that was published online last week.
To take the survey, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSec0jBKu_ACoxeG1uZXMFgelewqvvfVBWzhXCqHn_hivgYc6A/viewform
Superintendent Wayne Anderson shared with a joint committee of McFarland school board and village board members last week that the district has been holding listening sessions with staff members.
The district hopes to gather feedback on qualities residents hope to see in a future superintendent, their background, what they should prioritize, ideas for new programs and areas of growth for the district. Anderson said they’re also hoping to hear from the community on what a future strategic plan should focus on.
Anderson said last week that he envisions posting a superintendent job description after Nov. 15, and accepting applications until around winter break. He said the district would likely hold two rounds of interviews, and look to select a final candidate in January or February of 2022. It hasn’t yet been decided if the district will hold public forums during the interview process.
Anderson said superintendent contracts typically begin in July, and run until June the following year, matching the school year calendar and school district’s financial cycle.
Anderson said last week that he hopes to garner feedback from many community members, whether they have students in the district or not.
“I’m a big advocate for involving as many people as possible,” Anderson said.