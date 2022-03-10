March 10 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
The center is open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please give us a call with any questions.
Find monthly events on our website http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center. You can also Listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona for updates on events and check us out and like us on FACEBOOK. http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter where you’ll find news and events or give us a call to send you a newsletter the Monona Senior Connection.
Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at Monona Library Municipal Room
Scholarly Scoop: No More War! How the War against Obesity Has Become a War against Fat Children. Elena Levy-Navarro is a professor of English at UW-Whitewater. Fat kids and adults are subjected to a war today, one that is often worse in academic environments. The marginalization occurs rhetorically as well as materially, where their body is not allow to “fit in.” This talk will consider the need to adopt more inclusive and humane practices toward the body, including the fat body, as a necessary step to making a livable world for us all. Call 608-222-3415 to register.
Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Tom Kastle Irish Music: Tom Kastle sings fold songs, standards and old time favorites. Call 608-222-3415 to register and leave your email address.
Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Monona Senior Center. Bird & Nature Adventures: Trees in Spring. Join us at the Monona Senior Center for a presentation on local trees, followed by a walk with Sean Gere. Sean is an arborist/research/education and tree enthusiast located in Madison, WI. Call 608-222-3415 to register for this unique presentation.
Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. R.O.M.E.O. Baseball- The Early Days & How the Game has Evolved. Guest Speaker: Ron Lindow . Ron will share his passion for baseball & its history. Call 608-222-3415 to sign up for this event.
Center Activities:
Mondays: 12 p.m. Adult Coloring — all supplies are provided for a relaxing, creative and social experience. No registration required- Join us.
Tuesdays: 12 p.m. Carve-In –Carvers meets to work on projects and socialize. Looking for a new hobby? The group has participants to answer questions and provide instructions. Stop in
Wednesdays: 12 p.m. Canasta
Thursdays: 12 p.m. Rummikub & Dominoes
Fridays: 9 a.m. Cribbage & 12:15 p.m. Sheepshead
Zoom Fitness: Call 608-222-3415 to register with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. Check out a class or two.
Mondays – Tai Chi Balance, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby!
Mondays — Chair Yoga Express, 2 p.m. – Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind.
Tuesdays – Mindful Movement, 10 a.m. – Led by Laura DiJulius this simple, yet effective practice focuses on body awareness & joint mobility to encourage oxygen & blood flow, increase vitality and release unhealthy tension.
Thursdays – Zoom Cup of Chi, 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone.
Thursdays – Chair Yoga, 10 a.m. – Via Zoom in January , join us for a beginner to advanced, chair yoga class. Each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
Colonial ClubThe Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more and your call will be returned.
Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
We are answer the phones 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance for lunch.
Thursday, March 10–Bridge Lessons 9 a.m., Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, March 11 – Beginning Euchre 9 a.m., Mahjong 10 a.m. Dominoes 10 a.m. Beanbag Toss 10:00 a.m., new members welcome. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 14–Music and Motion 9 a.m. Walking class 10:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. 500, Skat & Sheepshead 1 p.m., Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15- GTE Men’s Group 9 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. Canasta 12:30 p.m., Bingo 1 p.m., Line Dancing 6 p.m. Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16 –Footcare 9 a.m., Music and Motion 9 a.m., Rummikub 10 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m., Euchre 1 p.m.
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
McFarland Senior Outreach
Coffee and Conversation Hour will be held Wednesday March 23 at 9 a.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. Masks required when not eating or drinking. Coffee and pastries provided, $2 donation suggested.
There will be a lunch and learn event on Friday, March 11 in honor of National Nutrition Month. Shannon Gabriel, a registered nutritionist, will present on common nutrition issues for older adults from 12:45-1:15 p.m. with a meal at noon. Call 608-838-7117 to register.
Nutritionist Shannon Gabriel will also hold a virtual info session on malnutrition on Monday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The session will teach on what you can do to eat better. Call 608-261-5678 to register. You can also receive free personal nutrition counseling from Gabriel.
To celebrate Pi Day, visit the McFarland Municipal Center on Monday, March 14 from 2-3 p.m. to receive a piece of pie! There will be carry-out pie available at 5915 Milwaukee Street for $4 a slice, no reservation required.
There’s a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar run by the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County, to help share info about Medicare on March 19 at 9 a.m. online. Email aaa@countyofdane.com to register by March 10.
The McFarland Cable Channel will show both installments of the 1940 series The Green Hornet on Friday, March 11 and Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on TDS Cable Channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Mah Jongg is Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Open to new and experienced players, drop in allowed, masks required.
Dane County Library Services offers large print and audio books to individuals at home who are unable to travel to the library for free. Participants share interested book types, librarians create book bundles and mail them directly to homes. To join, call 608-266-4419 or email driscoll@dcls.info
Registration for Four Lakes Bocce Association opens on March 20. The season runs from May 9 to Aug. 19, and meets Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., or Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost is $40, register online at www.fourlakesbocce.org, email fourlakesbocce@gmail.com or call 608-618-1221.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133.
Water Exercise for Seniors runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland Community Pool. Cost is $3 single class for residents, $4 nonresidents. 10 class pass is $30 for residents and $40 nonresidents. More information: 608-838-3168.
Tai Chi runs Mondays at 2 p.m. at 5915 Milwaukee Street. $5 donation suggested. Open to all skill levels, focuses on meditation. Face masks required. More information: 608-515-4722.
Barbells for Bones Cross Training for Seniors runs Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Fit City Training, 4722 Farwell Street. $90 a month. Increases bone density and endurance. More information: 608-473-3232.
A senior community craft project is looking to collect blanket squares. Knit crochet squares can be donated at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street in a labeled container, or can be picked up by calling 608-838-7117. Squares should be 8” by 8”, crocheted with a size H hook, knitted with size 8 needles, and made with worsted weight acrylic yarn. Completed blankets will be donated to local charities serving older adults, and displayed in May.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center, at 2238 South Park Street, is offering free tax assistance for local seniors until April 15. Schedule your one-on-one in-person appointment with volunteer tax preparers by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc or call 608-838-7117. Masks and appointments required.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. February support groups include:
- Family Grief Support Program for families with children 5-18 who are grieving a primary caregiver or child. Meets in-person every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Spouse/partner Loss Support Program is a virtual loss group for people who lost spouses. Meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. March 15-April 19.
- Journey Through Grief is an in-person support group for adults grieving a death, which meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. March 22-April 26.
The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer’s and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.