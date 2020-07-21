TDS Telecom (TDS) announced its fiber network build in McFarland is now complete. The project connects more than 5,700 McFarland residential and business addresses to up to 1 gigabit internet speeds, TV and phone service.
“We appreciate the support we’ve received from the community as we worked diligently to complete this fiber network build,” said Julie Maiers, vice president of marketing and product development at TDS. “We’ve enjoyed becoming part of the fabric of McFarland and couldn’t be more excited to deliver the speed and bandwidth residents and businesses have been looking for.”
The company’s expansion into McFarland was announced in April 2018. The first customers were connected to the fiber-optic network last year. Now, the network is complete and available to all addresses included as part of the project.
The build effort, which included both buried cable and aerial components, required installing more than 68 miles of fiber. The company is actively working on fiber builds in Monona and Stoughton.
With network construction finished, TDS will wrap up the remaining connection work and begin installing services to the final neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.