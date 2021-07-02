Village of McFarland hires equity consultants for audit

The village of McFarland will be hiring two local activists as diversity and equity consultants, to audit the village and offer training this year.
The McFarland Village Board voted on June 28 to hire Dr. Rainey Briggs and Percy Brown, Jr. as equity consultants, from July 2021 to June 2022. The village’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee interviewed the two consultants in early June.
The consultants will audit the village on its institutional practices and climate, as well as hold leadership development for the village board and village staff. The audit will include listening sessions and focus groups, equity surveys and an analysis of the village’s strengths and weaknesses. There will also be training sessions offered to up to 60 stakeholders in the community.
Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said the total cost for the consulting services would be $43,000. Those costs will be split between this year’s budget and next year’s budget. The village does have a budget of $25,000 set aside for a DEI audit this year, Schuenke said, and the remaining $18,000 would be covered in 2022.
Village board member Mike Flaherty expressed concern over the price of the consulting, questioning the amount of information and analysis the village would receive for the price. Flaherty also asked what concrete action steps or information the village would take away from the audit.
Board member Carrie Nelson responded that the professional development work and audit will likely lead to a list of changes the village can make in the future. Services like this are in high demand right now, Nelson added, and are competitive with what else is out there.
“It isn’t about what we know, it’s about what we don’t know,” added board member Edward Wreh.
Board president Carolyn Clow did ask village staff to clarify the specific deliverables of the consultation work, for more information on what the village can expect. But, the village did approve going ahead with hiring the consultants.
“The majority of what we’re spending our money on….is on training and learning as a community,” Clow said. “I see next steps coming out of those things.”