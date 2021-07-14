You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND BOYS GOLF

McFarland boys golfers receive academic award

Kai Klaas
Kai Klaas eyes up his putting line at the Portage Regional on June 1. Klaas was named academic all-state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin along with Brian Mork and Michael Thorson.  

Three Spartan golfers received statewide recognition for their academic achievement during the 2021 season.

Brian Mork, Michael Thorson and Kai Klaas earned academic all-state honors this week.

The three seniors on the McFarland boys golf team met the award criteria created by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, by having a grade point average of at least 3.25, playing in 75% of their team matches and being a sophomore, junior or senior.

The seniors helped the Spartans improve throughout the season, finishing their season in fifth place at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional.

Klaas also was able to qualify for the Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional, where he finished in 42nd place.

