Stoughton Icebergs lose to Cap City Cougars and Madison Metro Lynx

After a 1-1 tie in the first period, the Madison Metro Lynx pulled away with a 4-1 victory over the Stoughton Icebergs on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove put the Icebergs up 1-0 with a goal in the first period. Madison’s Rachel Jansinski quickly tied the game, off an assist from Emma Stebbeds.
The Lynx (12-1) took the lead with a goal in the second period from Kaya Byce. Madison added two goals in the third period. Rowan Severson scored on an assist from Grace Bonnell and Byce scored her second goal of the night, assisted by Stebbeds.
Goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove had 33 saves. The Icebergs are 6-5 on the year.
Madison Metro 4, Stoughton 1
M 1 1 2 — 4
S 1 0 0 — 1
1st period
S- Jenna Klonsinski, 6:21. M- Rachel Jansinski (Emma Stebbeds), 6:30.
2nd period
M- Kaya Byce, 5:20.
3rd period
M- Rowan Severson (Grace Bonnell), 9:47. M- Kaya Byce (PP), (Emma Stebbeds), 14:22.
Cap City 2
Stoughton 1
The Cap City Cougars (8-8) scored two goals in the third period to pull out a 2-1 win over the Stoughton Icebergs on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“The team has come a long way since the beginning of the year,” said Stoughton head coach Jacob Bonsett-Veal. “There is still a lot of room to grow as individuals and as a team.”
In a scoreless first period, Addy Milota of Stoughton looked to break the tie with a shot that was saved. Katelynn Weeks of Parkview had a shot saved with 35 seconds left in the first period.
Milota found the back of the net in the second period with a goal, assisted by Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove and Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove.
“Addy is a fierce competitor. Her drive to succeed and mentality to never give up leads her to be successful in scoring and helping others score,” said Bonsett-Veal.
Iceberg goalie Aven Grunner of Stoughton kept the Cougars from scoring with a couple of saves with eight minutes remaining in the second period. The Icebergs defense had only allowed 14 shots by the Cougars in the first two periods.
“They continued to clear the front of the net and take away the passing lanes,” said Bonsett-Veal.
Cap City found its stride in the third period, however, scoring two goals within five minutes to take a 2-1 lead. Brooke Ayres scored off an assist from Marli Davenport and Keegan Sanderfoot wrapped around the net to find Kaitlyn Nelson, who blasted a shot in the net. The Cougars outshot the Icebergs 12 to 8 in the third period.
The Icebergs could not get past Cap City goalie Izzy Hahn, who had 26 saves. Pulling their goalie with 1:12 left to have an extra player on the ice, Stoughton’s comeback attempt fell short and the Icebergs fell 2-1. Grunner had 24 saves for the Icebergs.
Cap City 2, Stoughton 1
C 0 0 2 — 2
S 0 1 0 — 1
2nd period
S- Addy Milota (Avery Gerothanas, Arianna Stroede), 9:14.
3rd period
C- Brooke Ayres (Marli Davenport), 1:37.
C- Kaitlyn Nelson (Keegan Sanderfoot), 2:58.