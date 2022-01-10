How can we end hatred? Why can’t people just learn to get along? These are some very good questions and ones that mankind has tried to answer for our entire existence. Though I do not know the answer to these questions, I am glad that we have a group of students and advisors who are doing what they can to raise awareness to the topic of hatred and violence by creating a platform for discussion of opposing beliefs and ideas.
“We Are Many — United Against Hate” is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of common people – urban and rural, spiritual and secular – seeking equal protection for all, united against hate, bigotry and racism. McFarland High School was the first high school in Wisconsin to become a chapter school. Together with three other chapter high schools: Deerfield, Dodgeville and Baraboo, these students are working to make our society a better place to live by inspiring hope through discussions and conversations. They believe that one possible way to reduce the negative feelings that exist among people is to have them discuss and explain what they believe and why they believe it. Often times, these discussions can lead to a greater understanding and acceptance of others.
On Thursday, January 6, these four student chapters hosted an event on domestic terrorism at the McFarland Performing Arts Center. Working with Masood Akhtar, the founder of “We Are Many – United Against Hate”, they invited speakers from across the United States to come and address our social studies classes and other interested individuals on the subject of domestic violence. After a welcome address by Dale Schulz, a former Republican State Senator and myself, Masood Akhtar opened the session with a discussion on the purpose of the organization and how it came to be started. This was followed by the keynote speaker Thomas Brzozowski, who currently serves as the Council for Domestic Terrorism in the National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, discussing how domestic terrorism impacts our society.
Later in the morning, the students heard a panel discussion on domestic terrorism. Members of this panel discussion were Daryl Johnson, an expert on domestic terrorism from Washington D.C. and Professor Brian Levin, an expert on hate crimes from San Bernadino, California. Next, the students will hear from a panel of former hate group members: TM Garret, a former Neo-Nazi and KKK leader from Memphis, Tennessee; and Ryan Lo’Ree, a former Neo-Nazi from Swartz, Michigan. Both of these panel discussions were moderated by Josh Kahl, our Wisconsin Attorney General. A question and answer period followed each panel discussion.
I applaud the students and their advisors for taking a stand against hatred and doing what they can to raise awareness for themselves and others. They say that the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first steps – so I am glad that the journey has begun. I am confident that our community, State and Nation are in good hands because of the many positive contributions I see from our young people. They are our hope and our future and we can learn much from them.
If you would like to learn more about Thursday’s program, watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z55E5vku7xY