Freshman Ray Wheaten had a difficult night in goal for the McFarland High School boys’ hockey team in its Monday Jan. 25 game at Sauk Prairie.
Wheaten faced 65 shots and stopped 57 as McFarland lost to the Eagles, 8-3.
Luke Mast had a three-goal hat trick for the Eagles, Landon Clary scored twice, Erik Peterson had two goals and two assists, and Brodie Trollop and Nick Mast both had two assists.
McFarland got off to a good start with two goals in the first period. Junior Simeon Pommerening scored on the power play at 1:38 and Robert DeChambeau added an even-strength goal at 11:44. Simeon Pommerening, Mason Pommerening, Cal DeChambeau and Aiden Gabrielse earned first-period assists.
The Eagles, who scored no goals in the first period despite out-shooting the Spartans 17-3, started finding the back of the net after the first intermission. A three-goal second period in which McFarland was out-shot 23-3, put Sauk Prairie on top 3-2. Two of the Eagles’ scores came on the power play.
Two goals in the first 5:07 of the third period by Luke Mast built the Eagles’ lead, but McFarland’s Chase Quelle reduced it to 5-3 with a power play goal at 11:12 off assists from Simeon Pommerening and Benjamin Hoang. Yet, Sauk Prairie added three goals off the sticks of Clary, Samson Begalske and Luke Mast in the final 4:41 of regulation.
McFarland had just 11 shots on goal for the game and was whistled for 12 penalty minutes. Sauk Prairie netminder Kaden Stracke had eight saves.
McFarland’s game on Friday Jan. 29 at Waupun has been cancelled.
The Spartans begin WIAA Division 2 tournament action Thursday, Feb. 4 against Homestead at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
