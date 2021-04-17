On Wednesday, April 14, Stoughton Health celebrated providing 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.
Stoughton Health nurse Markee Raasch did the honors with community member Kelly Slamar receiving the celebratory dose of vaccine.
“As a small community hospital, it’s an amazing accomplishment to administer so many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in such a short time,” said Amy Hermes, RN, Stoughton Health vice president of patient services. “Giving the vaccine has been so rewarding for our staff. It’s great to be a part the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic. We also appreciate all of the community members who have been so eager to get the vaccine. We need to get people vaccinated so we can return to more normal living.”
Stoughton Health urges anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up on the Stoughton Health waiting list on stoughtonhealth.com.
