COTTAGE GROVE

Youth Service Day at McCarthy Park on April 30

A local conservation group is looking for youth volunteers this April, to join in some community service in Cottage Grove.

The Friends of McCarthy Youth and Conservation Park will hold it annual Youth Service Day on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McCarthy Youth Conservation Park, 4841 County Highway TT in Cottage Grove.

Youth Service Day is a National Volunteer Day when students, service groups and families work to make a difference in their communities, organizers say. Area student groups, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H groups and community center groups are encouraged to join the effort.

Efforts will include mulching, seed distribution, tree planting, and other conservation tasks in the park. Lunch will be provided. This event is supported by East Madison Kiwanis and Beans & Cream.

Contact luwood@charter.net with any questions or to register.

