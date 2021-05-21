The McFarland Spartans bounced back after a tough last week with a 5-2 victory over Jefferson on Thursday, May 20.
McFarland swept all three doubles matches. In No. 1 doubles, Matt Mandli and TJ Hare defeated Tobias Weisensel and Jacob Jurcek 6-3, 6-1. John Stuntebeck and Sean Fernan earned a forfeit victory at No. 2 doubles. A forfeit victory was also given to Aren Desai and Isaac Levin at No. 3 doubles.
The Spartans also recorded two victories in singles competition. Cash Kujak won a back-and-forth match with Vinny Bonofiglo in No. 2 singles with a 10-7 tiebreaker. Brandon Strattan won 6-1, 6-1 against Zephyr Marek in No. 3 singles.
Jefferson’s two victories came in singles, as No. 1 Patrick Traver defeated Elias Pederson 6-4, 6-0. No. 4 singles was won by Aidan Turner, who defeated Jacob Nix 6-3, 6-1.