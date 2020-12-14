Health care workers in Wisconsin will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as hospitals begin receiving shipments of the vaccine.
UW Health said in a statement that it had received its first doses, which were transported in ultra-cold storage freezers and stored for distribution. The first employees were to start receiving the shots on Monday afternoon, UW Health said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if they would be the first people in Wisconsin to receive the vaccine, but no one else had announced plans to deliver it any sooner. State health officials planned to announce an update on distribution on Monday afternoon.
UW Health is the health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has more than 1,750 doctors and 21,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 outpatient sites, according to its website.
Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.
UW Health operates clinics in Cottage Grove and on E. Broadway in Monona. It is unclear which UW Health employees would be receiving the vaccine. A statement from UW Health last week said "Tier 1A front-line healthcare workers" would be receiving the vaccine at this time.
A representative for UW Health did not respond to an inquiry by the time of publishing.
UnityPoint spokesperson Leah Huibregtse said UnityPoint, which runs a clinic in Monona, had not yet received the vaccine, but expected to later this week. When it does receive the vaccine, priority will be given to the front-line workers at the highest risk, such as intensive care unit nurses.
Eventually, clinic employees would be on the list, though she didn't want to speculate on when that would be.
"It totally depends on when we get vaccines and how many we get," she said.
In a press release Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers said Wisconsin is anticipating receiving 49,725 doeses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with more coming in the following weeks. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Wisconsin is set to receive 101,000 vaccines from Moderna next week.
The vaccine arrives in Wisconsin following a weekend where deaths from the coronavirus topped 4,000 and total cases were about 436,000.
Wisconsin expected to receive about 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and next. Widespread vaccination for the general population isn’t expected for months.
