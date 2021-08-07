You are the owner of this article.
Aug. 5 Worship Calendar

Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church

229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove WI

608-839-4768

brynmawrcg@gmail.com

http://brynmawrpc.org

Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell

Sunday worship: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday school: 9:30 a.m.

“The small church with the big heart”

Good Shepherd By the Lake Lutheran Church (LCMS)

1860 Highway 51, Stoughton WI

608-873-5924

Pastor Todd McVey

Sunday worship: 9 a.m. in-person and live on Facebook

See website for Sunday School and Bible Class opportunities: www.goodshepherdbythelake.org

Hope Lutheran Church

3702 County Highway AB, McFarland, WI

www.hope-in-action.org

608-838-3586

Pastor Beth Schultz Byrnes

Sunday worship: In-person sanctuary worship Sundays at 9 a.m., with a Facebook livestream of worship available at www.facebook.com/HopeLutheranMcFarlandWI

McFarland Lutheran Church

5529 Marsh Road, McFarland WI

608-838-3184

Pastor Tim Dean

Pastor Kelli Schmit

www.mcfarlandlutheran.org

Saturday: 5 p.m. (casual)

Sunday: 8 a.m. (traditional), 10 a.m. (contemporary)

Sunday school/music (September to May) 9 a.m.

Faith formation classes for all ages (September to May) 9:15 a.m.

Nursery care available during Sunday worship

McFarland UCC

5710 Anthony Street, McFarland WI

Progressive and Christian

Rev. Bryan Sirchio

pastorb@mcfarlanducc.org

www.mcfarlanducc.org

608-838-9322

Sunday Zoom Worship: 10 a.m.

Plus weekly online events for kids, teens and adults! Visit our website for more. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.

Monona United Methodist Church

606 Nichols Road, Monona WI

608-222-1633

10 a.m. In-Person Worship

Pastor Paul Johnsen

www.mononaunitedmethodistchurch.org

New Life Church

7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison WI

608-223-9337

www.newlifelc.com

Pastor Heather Hayward

pastor@newlifelc.com

Follow us on Facebook

www.facebook.com/newlifemadison

Worship services held virtually on Facebook live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church (WELS)

5001 Holscher Road, McFarland WI (on the corner of Siggelkow and Holscher Road under the water tower)

608-838-7212

risensaviorlutheran.org

Pastor Joshua Janke

Sunday Worship: 9 a.m.

Adult Bible class and Sunday school: 10:15 a.m.

(Watch services on website, risensaviorlutheran.org)

St. Stephen’s Lutheran ELCA

5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona WI

608-222-1241

Sunday worship: In-person worship at 9:30 a.m., and livestreamed worship at 9:30 a.m. Listen on Facebook at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church-ELCA, Monona Wisconsin, or by calling 608-291-6225.

Senior Pastor: Elisa Brandt

www.ststephensmonona.org

