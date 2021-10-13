Braylan Roder to compete in MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition finals

Braylan Roder, a 15-year old from McFarland, has advanced to the finals for the Pitch, Hit and Run competition, hosted by Major League Baseball.
Contestants were judged on if they could pitch strikes to a designated strike zone, how far they could hit a ball off a tee on three attempts and how fast they run from second base to home plate. The finals will be held at the World Series in late October.
This is Roder’s second time advancing in the competition. He also reached the finals two years ago.