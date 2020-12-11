On Tuesday, Wisconsin’s Transportation Projects Commission approved construction of the I-39/90/94 bridges over the Wisconsin River and an 18-mile section of US-51 in Dane County.
“The two projects approved by the TPC are good strategic investments that will reduce travel time, increase safety and serve people across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the commission, in a statement. “The bridges where our three interstate highways come together serve freight traffic bound for destinations across the state, and US 51 will be critically needed to support a growing region and business community.”
The TPC, consisting of a bipartisan group of legislators and three citizen members, also approved removing two projects from study. They include a section of I-94 in St. Croix County and a section of US 12 in Walworth County. Traffic on these corridors does not warrant expansion and the existing roadway can be maintained successfully with State Highway Rehabilitation improvements.
“Last year, the TPC convened for the first time since 2014, and I am pleased that despite all the challenges 2020 brought, we could reconvene to look deliberately at transportation infrastructure,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Today’s action prioritizes projects to achieve the greatest value of the public’s tax dollars.”
The projects that will advance include:
The I-39/90/94 crossing of the Wisconsin River in Columbia County with an estimated cost of $141 million
An 18-mile section of US 51 in Dane County with an estimated cost of $174 million
The section of US 51 that will undergo construction runs from Stoughton to McFarland. According to the WPC, between 10 and 15,000 vehicles travel along that stretch of US 51 per day.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's preferred alternatives for US 51 are as follows:
- Reconstruction of 2-lane US 51 east of Stoughton, which includes replacing the pavement structure and improving vertical curve and intersections to design standards. In addition, a passing lane is added in the eastbound direction between Tower Drive and Washington Road.
- Reconstruction of 2-lane and 4-lane segments of US 51 through downtown Stoughton. Sidewalk is proposed where it does not currently exist.•Urban 4-lane reconstruction of US 51 along the west side of Stoughton, which includes expansion of the 0.8-mile section from Roby Road to County B (east) from 2 to 4 lanes. Sidewalk is proposed on both sides of US 51 through this area.
- Reconstruction of the 2-lane rural US 51 between Stoughton and McFarland, which includes the addition of left and right turn lanes at lower volume intersections and roundabouts at the County B (east) and Exchange Street intersections.
- Urban 4-lane reconstruction in McFarland from Exchange Street to Larson Beach Road. Sidewalk is proposed on both sides of US 51 through this area.
- Pavement replacement in McFarland between Larson Beach Road and Terminal Drive/Voges Road. Includes the replacement of the southbound bridge over Taylor Road and auxiliary lanes north of the Siggelkow interchange.
Construction is set to begin in 2025.
