McFarland PD hosting supply drive for domestic violence victims

October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the McFarland Police Department is stepping up to support those affected.
All month long, McFarland PD is teaming up with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) to put on a supply drive for domestic violence victims.
Donation bins are placed in the front lobby of the municipal center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and by the checkout lanes at the village’s Pick N Save, 5709 U.S. Highway 51.
Purple is the official color of domestic violence awareness month, and the bright purple donation bins in McFarland reflect that.
A range of donation items will be accepted, said McFarland Police Officer Sydney Peterson, who organized the drive.
“People can donate supplies for children, so things like coloring books, markers, toys, and clothes for babies, children and adults,” Peterson said. “One of the things that we could use specifically at the police department are Lyft and Uber vouchers, or hotel vouchers, for people who are in immediate need of assistance.”
DAIS requires all donations to be new, unused and in original packaging, Peterson said, but if people have used items in good condition, those can be donated directly to the police department.
Items donated directly to the police department will go to McFarland residents in need, or to other local organizations, such as Goodwill, Peterson said.
This is the first year that McFarland police have hosted this event, but according to Peterson, it’s one that’s close to her heart.
Before becoming a police officer, Peterson was a volunteer on the DAIS helpline for domestic violence victims.
“I don’t think people realize how common [domestic violence] actually is,” she said.
According to statistics provided by the McFarland police department, an average of 20 people per minute experience physical abuse from a significant other in the United States alone, adding up to more than 10 million victims per year.
One in every four women and one in every nine men are likely to be victimized by physical abuse, sexual abuse or stalking by a romantic partner, with nearly 20,000 calls placed to domestic violence hotlines each year.
McFarland police cited the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence for those statistics.
“Although purple is a symbol of pain and suffering that reminds us of the bruises many people have sustained at the hands of their abusers,” McFarland police wrote in a statement on their website, “purple is also a symbol of hope for those affected by domestic violence.”
You can find DAIS’ supply wish list here, https://www.mcfarland.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/1492/DAIS-Wish-List-2021?bidId=.
The donation drive will end on Oct. 31.