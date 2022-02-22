 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND

McFarland realtor earns award

Michael Brennan
Michael Brennan

A McFarland resident has been honored this year for his work with a local organization supporting veterans and first responders.

Michael Brennan of McFarland received the Good Neighbor Award this year from the RASCW for his advocacy, volunteerism and community service. Brennan is a realtor at First Weber in Fitchburg.

Brennan has supported Homes for Heroes, an organization that helps veterans, police officers, teachers, EMTs and medical professionals save money in real estate transactions.

Homes for Heroes has served more than 51,000 veterans and first responders nationwide.

Brennan gave than $30,000 to the group in 2021, including giving back commission on some of his real estate sales, and has given more than $129,800 in the last four and a half years.

Brennan is a veteran, serving ten years in the Army Active Duty, National Guard and reserves. Brennan also spent 28 years in law enforcement.

