hot MCFARLAND McFarland realtor earns award By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 22, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Brennan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A McFarland resident has been honored this year for his work with a local organization supporting veterans and first responders.Michael Brennan of McFarland received the Good Neighbor Award this year from the RASCW for his advocacy, volunteerism and community service. Brennan is a realtor at First Weber in Fitchburg.Brennan has supported Homes for Heroes, an organization that helps veterans, police officers, teachers, EMTs and medical professionals save money in real estate transactions.Homes for Heroes has served more than 51,000 veterans and first responders nationwide.Brennan gave than $30,000 to the group in 2021, including giving back commission on some of his real estate sales, and has given more than $129,800 in the last four and a half years.Brennan is a veteran, serving ten years in the Army Active Duty, National Guard and reserves. Brennan also spent 28 years in law enforcement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you