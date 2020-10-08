E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland is helping community members get into the spooky spirit with a virtual paranormal experience. On Monday, Oct. 19, the library will be hosting children’s performer and paranormal investigator Curt Strutz for his haunted lecture series, ‘Visiting the Beyond’.
“Strutz will lead us on an interactive photographic journey through some of the nation's most notorious haunted locations, such as abandoned asylums, hospitals, murder sites and private residences. It's a history lecture and fun fall-seasoned paranormal presentation in one,” one library staff member said.
Born and raised locally in Wisconsin, Strutz spends his free time traveling around the country to spooky locations, capturing original photography and firsthand stories of all things haunted. Strutz said he presents his findings via PowerPoint, and gives his audience a choice in selecting which paranormal sights they wish to explore.
“What makes my program unique is that the audience gets to pick the properties that will be discussed each evening,” Strutz explained. “We walk through each building, room by room, and tell all of the haunted happenings in each place.”
Ann Engler, the librarian overseeing the event, said the library is looking forward to a spooky, yet age appropriate, event this Halloween season.
“We're so glad [Strutz] is offering it virtually this year because it's the perfect Halloween-season program. Spooky for sure, but not graphic or gory. We're looking forward to a great interactive event,” Engler said.
Community members interested in joining the event can register online at the library’s web page. The presentation will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
