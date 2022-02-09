Feb. 10 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Sunday, Feb. 13: Pancake breakfast
The Cottage Grove Knights of Columbus are hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main Street. On the menu will be pancakes, french toast, eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, apple sauce and beverages. Donations accepted, proceeds go to the families of two fallen firefighters with the Mineral Point Fire Department
Saturday, Feb. 19: Night Hike
The Cottage Grove PTO is holding its second-annual Family Night Hike on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie off Taylor Street. There will be a .6-mile trail lit with lanterns, as well as a loop through the school forest lit with lanterns. Masks are recommended.
McFarland
Saturday, Feb. 12: Learn to Curl
The Madison Curling Club is holding an outdoor curling lesson at Tenney Park, 402 N. Thornton Ave., in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the city of Madison website to sign up.
Feb. 1-28: Beanstack challenge
The E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for readers of all ages in the month of February through Beanstack, a library system virtual platform. Register on https://mcfarlandlibrary.beanstack.org or download the app. Create an account, register for challenges, log your reading time, and enter prize drawings. More information: 608-838-9030.
Monona
Feb. 12-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
Sunday, Feb. 13: Open house
The Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House museum, 4718 Monona Drive, will be open for tours on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 2-4 p.m. Masks required but no appointment necessary. Suggested donation of $5 per person would be appreciated. Docents will talk about the history of the Deans and the 1856 farmhouse, and describe the furnishings in the nine rooms. More information: 608-249-7920.
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Monona History Club
The Monona History Club will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with the movie “What a Day,” about a family living in the historic Nathaniel Dean House on Monona Drive. To register, visit mymonona.com/131/library, click the calendar and Feb. 16.
Madison
Saturday, Feb. 19: Pour’n Yer Heart Out
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is partnering with FeLion Studios to offer a cast iron sculpture event on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Community members are invited to make cast iron sculptures, and watch the iron casting and foundry arts in process.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Olbrich Annual Open House
In addition to iron artists, Olbrich Botanical Gardens is holding other activities on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tour the gardens with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out the Orchid Escape exhibit, preview the spring flower show, enjoy concessions and try several workshops throughout the day. Additionally, participants can hit the Dane County Farmers’ Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon, listen to live music at the Olbrich Boiz Conservatory at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., watch the Clean Lakes Circuls at Garver at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and visit a Pour’n Yer Heart Out after party at Garver from 6-9 p.m. with live music and a meet and greet with iron artists. More information: www.olbrich.org.
Stoughton
Friday, Feb. 18: Blood Drive
Stoughton Health will host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3162 County Road B in Stoughton. Sign up at www.bloodcenter.org.
