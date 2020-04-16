McFarland resident Libby Pavelec isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic or safer-at-home order stopping her from raising funds in the battle against Parkinson’s disease.
In place of the 5k run and walk she held last year, this year’s 608 Fox Trot will be a virtual challenge.
“April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so this year my family and I challenging our friends and community members to get out and get active throughout the month of April,” Pavelec said. “Our challenge is to get active for 36.18 miles in any way – running, walking, biking, etc.”
The 36.18 miles is a tribute to her mother, Nicole Pavelec, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s on March 6, 2018.
“As well, it has always been our goal to donate money to the Michael J Fox Foundation, so we will be selling 608 Fox Trot T-shirts for $25 each with all proceeds going to the MJFF,” Pavelec said.
The fundraiser runs through Thursday, April 30.
Donations can be made online at https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2020/libbypavelec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.