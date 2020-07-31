Summer months mean road construction projects, and 2020 is no different.
Some projects in McFarland are already wrapped up, and others, like the work being done on Burman Road and Creamery Court, are still in progress.
On Burma Road, watermain construction began in June, and curb and gutter replacement were mostly concluded in late July. Regrading and paving of the street is expected to continue this week.
On Creamery Court, the pavement pulverization, regrading and paving is also underway.
Work on Elvehjem Road (near the dog park area) is expected to begin the week of Aug. 10-17. That is when watermain work will begin there, with miscellaneous follow-up and restoration scheduled for Aug. 17-21.
As always, schedules are subject to change and are dependent on several factors, including weather.
All work is expected for completion by Sept. 15.
G-Pro Excavating is the general contractor for the work.
Questions or concerns regarding the projects should be directed to the village’s Public Works Department at 838-7287 or Town & Country Engineering at 273-3350.
