MCFARLAND GIRLS GOLF

McFarland girls golf fifth at RVC meet

Megan Gates
Megan Gates hits a shot at the RVC mini meet on Wednesday, Sept. 8. 

 Nate Gilbert

McFarland finished in fifth out of nine teams at the Rock Valley Conference Mini Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Megan Gates shot the lowest score for McFarland with a 47, aided by birdies on the 12th and 14th holes and a par on the 15th hole.

Emily Fenrick earned a birdie on the 14th hole, ending the round with a 52. Brynne Bieri carded a 57, and Julia Spilling scored a 61 on the back nine.

Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (40) earned medalist honors for the round, helping Jefferson tie for first with Lakeside Lutheran.

Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 192, Jefferson 192, East Troy 197, Turner 209, McFarland 217, Clinton 227, Edgerton 233, Cambridge 239, Evansville 251.

