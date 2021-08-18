You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND GIRLS TENNIS

McFarland girls tennis fourth at Monona Grove Invitational

  • 1 min to read

The Spartans opened the 2021 fall tennis season with a fourth-place finish at the Dane County Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 14.

In No. 1 singles, Anita Liu lost her first-round match (6-4, 6-1) to Jaylyn Decorah of Madison East. Liu moved to the consolation bracket where she won a semifinal match against Emily Zamber of Madison La Follette (6-3, 4-6, 10-3) before falling in the championship consolation game to Shannon Gibbons (1-6, 6-1, 10-7) of Stoughton.

In No. 2 singles, Sarah Kopp advanced to the championship match before losing to Mary Clark of Monona Grove. Kopp defeated Katie Thompson of Sun Prairie (5-7, 6-3, 10-8) in a tough first-round game and won (7-5, 7-5) against Norah Burke of Madison La Follette in the semifinals.

After losing her opening match (7-5, 7-5) in the No. 3 singles bracket to Ivy Phelps McGuire of Madison La Follette, Kylie Meinholdt won the consolation semifinals (6-2, 6-4) against Anja Royko of Stoughton. In the consolation championship match, Meinholdt lost (6-2, 6-2) to Sun Prairie’s Alexis Schemanek.

Bailee Judd lost her opening match in the No. 4 singles bracket (3-6, 6-4, 10-1) to Samantha Weber of Stoughton. Judd won the consolation semifinals over Kalena Petterson of Madison East (3-6, 6-2, 10-4) to advance to the consolation championship match, falling to Sophia Golliher (6-3, 6-2) of DeForest.

Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen won their first matchup in No. 1 doubles, defeating Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock (6-1, 6-4) of DeForest. Losing the semifinals to Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein of Sun Prairie (6-2, 6-3), Kohn and Bartzen bounced back to win the third-place match (6-0, 6-2) over Kyra Saari and Madison Feldhausen of Madison La Follette.

Despite losing their opening match (6-2, 6-4) to Emily Clevidence and Riley Perkins of Monona Grove, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt won the consolation championship at No. 2 doubles. Victories over Catelyn Jaskulke and Lauren Model of Stoughton (6-2, 6-2) in the semifinals and Esperanza Jimenez and Sea Je Vang of Madison La Follette (6-0, 6-0) in the championship.

Emily Roe and Colby Spangler won the consolation championship at No. 3 doubles after losing their opening match (6-0, 6-3) to Mihika Shivakumar and Lila Olson of Madison Memorial. Roe and Spangler defeated Daniella Buhler Vale and Melkiya Hirekatur of Madison East (6-0, 6-3), and won over Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon of Monona Grove in the championship match.

Team scores: Madison Memorial 44, Monona Grove 38.5, Sun Prairie 21, McFarland 20.5, DeForest 17, Madison La Follette 16.5, Stoughton 13, Madison East 6.

