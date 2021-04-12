After a fourth-quarter flurry of points in which McFarland tied the game at 24, Evansville defeated the Spartans in overtime on Friday, 30-24.
McFarland took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when junior running back Chase Quelle punched in a one-yard run just over three minutes into the game. Mason Folk made the extra point.
That lead would stand until the two-minute mark of the second quarter, when Evansville scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tyr Severson to Trevor Bahrs. With a two-point conversion, Evansville led 8-7 at the half of what looked to be a low-scoring ballgame.
It continued to be a defensive battle heading into the final quarter, with a Folk field goal that gave McFarland a 10-8 lead the only points of the third quarter.
In the fourth, things broke wide open and the offenses found some momentum.
Evansville scored first on a short Blake Frey run with 10:23 to go, with a two-point conversion giving Evansville a 16-10 lead. Three minutes and 17 seconds later, McFarland wide receiver Jacob Semmann scored on a 35-yard pass from Gavin Wood and Folk made the PAT to give the Spartans the narrow lead once again, 17-16.
With 2:09 left to play, Evansville’s Nicholas Hanold caught a 27-yard touchdown from Severson and again, the two-point conversion was good, putting the Spartans down 24-17 with one drive to tie it.
It didn’t take long to do so, with quarterback Cooper Kennedy finding Dadon Gillen for a 25-yard touchdown less than a minute later. Again, Folk was good on the PAT to send the game to overtime.
Severson scored the winning touchdown run for Evansville in overtime, wrapping the game up at 30-24.
Severson would throw for 276 yards on 16-for-30 passing, with two touchdowns.
For McFarland, Kennedy was 12-for-23 for 135 yards passing. Quelle ran 26 times for 97 yards. Gillen had 92 yards on seven catches and Semman caught four passes for 60 yards, with each scoring a touchdown.
